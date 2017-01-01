Emirates Stadium is bubbling at the moment as Frenchman, Olivier Giroud has given Arsenal the lead in their match against Crystal Palace. His goal was an improvised finish off Alexis Sanchez’s cross and has sparked comparisons with Manchester United’s Miktharyan’s goal against Sunderland.

Watch the goal below;

See some of the reactions that have followed it;

Olivier giroud stop that .that’s one of the best goals I’ve ever seen. Naughty .. — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 1, 2017

Olivier Giroud’s goal may not be topped all year, the degree of difficulty is insane 😳 — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 1, 2017

If Pogba scored Giroud’s goal they’d rename Sky Sports to Sky Pogba and Martin Tyler wouldn’t be seen for days. — – (@AnfieldRd96) January 1, 2017

Arsenal fans is Giroud’s goal better than Bergkamp at Leicester?? #AFCvCPFC — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) January 1, 2017

Shocked Arsenal fans think Giroud’s goal was better whilst United fans think it was Mkhitaryan’s. Did not see this coming. — Hercules Thikalonos (@tom_mcghee) January 1, 2017

Filthy from Giroud!! Just wow! One for future reference. pic.twitter.com/PbavQjSnx6 — Danny Welbeck (@WelBeast) January 1, 2017