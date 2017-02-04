Belgian and Chelsea attacker, Eden Hazard has just scored what might be the goal of the season with a fantastic solo effort against Arsenal.

Hazard scored to add to Marcos Alonso’s header in the first half with the gunners still goalless as at the time of filing this report.

Watch The Goal Below;

I HAVE NO WORDS. EDEN HAZARD. pic.twitter.com/kOfyd6RYSl — Hazard Stuff (@HazardStuff) February 4, 2017

See Fans Reactions below;

Me after that goal from Eden Hazard!!!! pic.twitter.com/mYj6tBdl0x — Tyler (@TylerCFC_) February 4, 2017

Özil legit jogging 😂 "@CheIseaUK: Eden Hazard playing with the Arsenal defence. Signed, sealed and delivered.pic.twitter.com/ZkR5ZIXt8c" — katlehö (@Cat_Scrilla) February 4, 2017

Coquelin after he tried getting Hazard off the ball pic.twitter.com/ZYiVDx6dAm — Mr.Matti (@oluwamatti) February 4, 2017

If he wasn't on Yellow and he allowed Hazard wake up like that, he should be banned for d next 3 games https://t.co/Icfy8xx9U4 — Jydoxicated Noise (@JNoiseFPL) February 4, 2017