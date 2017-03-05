Goals from Roberto Firmino, Saido Mane and Wijnaldum were enough for the Reds to see off Arsenal at Anfield on Sunday evening with Danny Wlebeck bagging the Gunners’ consolation goal.

Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger made a huge decision to leave star man, Alexis Sanchez, a move that backfired as the home side got the first goal in the 9th minute before Senegalese, Mane got his name on the scoresheet in five minutes before halftime.

Sanchez was summoned from the bench to give life to the away side and did just that when he bagged the assist for Danny Welbeck’s goals in the 57th minute.

Netherlands hardworking midfielder, Wijnaldum had the last say as he grabbed the reds’ third and final goal in the final minutes of the encounter.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;