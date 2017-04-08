Antoine Greizmann denied league leaders, Real Madrid a crucial victory over their local rivals in the match played at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Portugese defender, Pepe had given Los Blancos the lead in the 52nd minute via a delightful free kick from Toni Kroos after the first had ended in a barren draw.

Real Madrid went on to dictate the proceedings of the game until Griezmann popped up with the equalizer in 85th minute after a pass from Correa.

The home team’s last minute specialist, Sergio Ramos could not conjure something special to give his team the vital three points as Barcelona could overtake them away at Malaga tonight.

