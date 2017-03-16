The Nigerian Customs Service Comptroller-General Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) has arrived the National Assembly ahead of the rescheduled hearing during which he is expected to brief the Senate on the proposed policy on vehicle duty payment.

Ali entered the National Assembly around 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 16 and was ushered to the office of special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Senate, Ita Enang.

Following his failure to appear before the Senate as earlier expected, the Senate had on Wednesday invoked Section 89 of the constitution to compel Mr. Ali to appear Thursday or risk arrest.

Although the Customs had suspended the controversial policy Wednesday morning in obedience to the Senate, the lawmakers insisted he must appear before them.

But against the demand of the lawmakers, Mr. Ali came to the National Assembly in a white mufti, not “appropriate” uniform as demanded by lawmakers.

The Senate is at the moment in an executive session believed to be for deliberation on how to treat Mr. Ali when he appears without uniform.

His briefing is the Senate’s first business of the day.

