The Blues maintained their impressive run to win the Barclays English Premier League title with a 3-1 defeat of London rivals, Arsenal.

Marcos Alonso gave the home side the lead in the 13th minute from a rebound after Diego Costa’s powerful header hit the cross bar.

Eden Hazard added the second goal with a fanstatic solo goal eight minutes after the restart before substitute added the third a minute after he was introduced in the 84th minute before another substitute, Olivier Giroud got the gunners’ consolation goal at added time.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;