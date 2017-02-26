The Red Devils have lifted the first trophy of the season by narrowly edging an unlucky Southampton side in the English Football League cup final.

Manolo Gabbiadini thought he had given Southampton the lead in 10th minute but the officials ruled his attempt offside, a decision that appears to be incorrect.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic bagged the first goal in the 18th minute by whipping an absolutely fantastic strike up and over the wall into the bottom left corner before Jesse Lingard got in on the act seven minutes before halftime by showing a cracking bit of composure to pass a finish into the right-hand corner after being fed with the ball by Marcos Rojo.

Gabbiadini finally got his goal in the added minute of first half before completing the comeback three minutes after the restart by latching on to a bouncing ball with a quite brilliant half-volleyed finish into the bottom right corner.

Ibrahimovic had the finally say in the match as he headed in a superb cross from Ander Herrera to make it 3-2 in favour of the men from Manchester.

