The Super Eagles of Nigeria secured a 1-1 draw against the Terenga Lions of Senegal in their friendly clash played at the Hive Stadium in Barner, London on Thursday evening, March 23.

In a game most Football loving Nigerians were not able to watch due to the fact it was not shown live but had to be streamed online, Fenerbahce striker, Moussa Sow gave Senegal a deserved lead in the 54th minute and the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finalists had looked on course to hold out for the win.

Manchester City forward Iheanacho had other ideas, winning and converting a penalty in the 81st minute to earn a share of the spoils for the team’s coach, who would have been concerned at the sight of Ogenyi Onazi departing with a potentially serious injury early in the contest.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;