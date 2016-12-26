Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho helped his English side, Manchester City to a 3 nil defeat of Hull City at the KCOM Stadium. The Nigerian youngster who started the game on the bench netted six minutes after Ivorien Yaya Toure had finally broken the deadlock for City via the penalty spot in the 72nd minute.

The away side wrapped up the scoring albeit via an unlikely source through Hull City’s Curtis Davies who put the ball in his own net in the dying embers of the game when a cross from Raheem Sterling smashed off his body.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;