One of the most successful television networks in Israel, Reshet TV has aired a documentary on Prophet TB Joshua’s relocation to Israel.

The 11-minute documentary feature on Joshua was in Hebrew, detailing his recent visits to Israel and meetings with government dignitaries.

According to the video’s introduction aired on Isreali Channel 2, “the man responsible for 60% of the tourism in Nigeria announced that he is moving to Israel”.

The documentary, subsequently uploaded to YouTube, was punctured with clips of Joshua ministering on Emmanuel TV, along with his recent journey around Israel.

He is often seen in the company of Rabbi Yehuda Meshi-Zahav, the Founder of Israel’s award-winning rescue agency, ZAKA, who recently presented Joshua with an award in honour of his extensive humanitarian efforts.

“How did you get your power,” an Israeli journalist questioned Joshua in an interview, intrigued by the clips of ‘deliverance from demonic possession’ he viewed on Emmanuel TV.

“From my Father, Jesus, who was born in this land,” Joshua answered with a smile. “I am an inheritance of His grace.”

Interviewing foreign pilgrims who were undergoing baptism at the historical site of the Jordan River, the film-maker questioned a lady whether she had ever heard of T.B. Joshua.

“Well, I live in the US and I know him because he is popular in the US,” she responded.

Watch The Documentary Below;