Chelsea’s Captain, John Terry was given a guard of honour as he is replaced in the 26th minute of the Blues match against an already relegated Sunderland side.
John Terry who wears the Jersey number 26 was playing his last ever match for the North London side.
Below was the moment he was replaced;
Chelsea's tribute to John Terry on the 26th minute of his last game for the club. Beautiful! pic.twitter.com/slMtr0PXnC
— Wọlé II (@Kingwole) May 21, 2017
see the reactions below;
Thank you John Terry For your services @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/GSwIyY4K8o
— CHAMPIONS!🏆 (@faaaaaaaaaaadd) May 21, 2017
Love John Terry as a player but this is ridiculous. You don’t stop a game to give guard of honour send-offs. pic.twitter.com/oCTKpJD4U9
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 21, 2017
John Terry is Chelsea. Chelsea is John Terry. True True Blue 👏👏👏@ChelseaFC @johnterry#CaptainLeaderLegend#ThankYouTerry pic.twitter.com/fpK6IsjntX
— Jay Menon (@iJayMenon) May 21, 2017
The Golden Era has come.
John Terry, the man, the myth, the legend.
Forever A Blue. Forever our Captain.
😢😢😢😭😭😭Farewell! ! @ChelseaFC#JT26 pic.twitter.com/WgUrpnvFGy
— iLoveWhatIDo (@iamTootz_Z) May 21, 2017
John Terry comes off in the 26th minute as Chelsea form a guard of honour.
pic.twitter.com/FGE4pUM2tL
— Premier League Stuff (@EPLStuff) May 21, 2017