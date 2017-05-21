Chelsea’s Captain, John Terry was given a guard of honour as he is replaced in the 26th minute of the Blues match against an already relegated Sunderland side.

John Terry who wears the Jersey number 26 was playing his last ever match for the North London side.

Below was the moment he was replaced;

Chelsea's tribute to John Terry on the 26th minute of his last game for the club. Beautiful! pic.twitter.com/slMtr0PXnC — Wọlé II (@Kingwole) May 21, 2017

see the reactions below;

The Golden Era has come.

John Terry, the man, the myth, the legend.

Forever A Blue. Forever our Captain.

😢😢😢😭😭😭Farewell! ! @ChelseaFC#JT26 pic.twitter.com/WgUrpnvFGy — iLoveWhatIDo (@iamTootz_Z) May 21, 2017