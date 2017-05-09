Goals from Mario Mandzukic and Dani Alves were enough for Juventus to reach the Uefa Champions League final for the second time in three years.

The boys from Turin began the second leg with a 2 goal advantage from the first leg but that still didn’t stop them from taking the lead in the 33rd minute through Mario Manzukic following an assist from Dani Alves.

The assister became the goalscorer 10 minutes later with a ferocious 25-yard volley past Subasic, before youngster, Kylian Mbappe bagged a consolation goal for Monaco in the 69th minute.

Juventus qualified for the final with an aggregate scoreline of 4-1 and will have to wait for another 24 hours to know its opponents for the final to be played in Cadiff, Wales on Saturday, June 3.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;