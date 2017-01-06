photo

A Kenyan woman is demanding for a refund from a witch doctor who could not secure her a husband in 2016 despite meeting all the conditions the doctor set for her.

The woman was issued with a list of demands by the witch doctor identified as Abdalla Koka, in order to make the wedding happen, including bow-legged ants, a hen, dust from a Modern Coast Bus as it passes Voi town and the vehicle was to be driven by a specific driver.

The video was reportedly recorded three days before the end of 2016 when it dawned on her that no husband was forthcoming.

Get reviews of the best phones, electronics and home appliances in Nigeria

Watch Video below;