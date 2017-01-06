A Kenyan woman is demanding for a refund from a witch doctor who could not secure her a husband in 2016 despite meeting all the conditions the doctor set for her.

The woman was issued with a list of demands by the witch doctor identified as Abdalla Koka, in order to make the wedding happen, including bow-legged ants, a hen, dust from a Modern Coast Bus as it passes Voi town and the vehicle was to be driven by a specific driver.

The video was reportedly recorded three days before the end of 2016 when it dawned on her that no husband was forthcoming.

Watch Video below;