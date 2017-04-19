A Twitter user, Oriaku Okwesilieze, has narrated how smoke engulfed an Aero Contractor Lagos bound flight from Port Harcourt.

She took to the social media platform on Tuesday, April 18 to share the scary moment and a video of fellow passsengers praying frantically for the incident be contained.

Tweeting via @puffypearl, she said, "20 minutes after take off, our aero contractor flight started smoking. For 35 min we were chanting prayers, screaming, panicking".

She added that "the smoke was so thick we couldn't see, the blades were sparking".

Despite the calls for calm by the pilot, she noted that "the smelling and the smoke got thicker".

Okwesilieze added that officials of the emergency unit of the fire service “were already waiting at the runway” when the plane landed in Lagos.

20 minutes after take off, our aero contractor flight started smoking. For 35min we were chanting prayers, screaming, panicking…. — ORIAKU (OKWESILIEZE) (@puffypearl) April 18, 2017

Like we just took off and I’m about to die? Nah!

God can’t let this happen.The smoke was so thick we couldn’t see, the blades were sparking — ORIAKU (OKWESILIEZE) (@puffypearl) April 18, 2017

Pilot said we should calm down but something was burning, smelling and the smoke got thicker, the alarms went off but he said to calm down? — ORIAKU (OKWESILIEZE) (@puffypearl) April 18, 2017

Every One on this aero contractor flight could have died today but for God. I’m grateful. Nigerian airports need new directors/ flights pic.twitter.com/KB65yWRJYw — ORIAKU (OKWESILIEZE) (@puffypearl) April 18, 2017

