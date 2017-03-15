English Premier League defending champions, Leicester City progressed to the quarter-finals of the Uefa Champions League by overturning a 2-1 first leg deficit against Sevilla.

Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi kept things ticking in the middle of the park for the home side.

Wes Morgan gave the English side the lead in the 27th minute by heading in a superb cross from Algerian International, Riyad Mahrez. The away side had chances to equalize in the first half through Ben Yedder, Mercado but the opposition keeper, Peter Schmeichel was up to the task.

Marc Albrighton’s goal nine minutes into the second half gave the foxes a 3-2 lead on aggregate but the remaining minutes were not without drama as Samir Nasri was given the second yellow card after clashing with Jamie Vardy.

The Foxes keeper also saved Steven N’zonzi’s poor strike to ensure the home team ends the game 2-0.

Juventus beat FC Porto 1-0 through a Paulo Dybala penalty to advance 3-0 on aggregate.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;