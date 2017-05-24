Manchester United won the Europa League for the first time in their history thanks to a 2-0 victory over Ajax in Wednesday’s final in Stockholm, Sweden.

The match was overshadowed by Monday’s terror attack at the Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people, and a minute’s silence was observed before kick-off in front of a boisterous but respectful crowd at Friends Arena.

Paul Pogba’s deflected shot in the 18th minute gave the Red Devils the lead before Henrikh Mkhitaryan added a second three minutes into the second half.

Manchester United’s win guarantees them a place in the 2017/2018 UEFA Champions League.

