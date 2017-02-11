Senegalese pacy attacker, Saido Mane scored twice in the space of two minutes to hand the Kops a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Spurs at Anfield Stadium.

The Liverpool man got his first goal in the 16th minute after a fine pass from Georginio Wijdnaldum before beating Davies for pace to slot his effort past Spurs keeper, Hugo Lloris.

Mane was at it again two minutes later but it came after a terrible mistake from Dier, the Senegalese sets up Coutinho whose shot was saved by the Spurs keeper, before pushing Firmino’s shot to Mane who finished with aplomb.

The win makes it the first the home side has won this year.

Watch Goals And Highlights;