A brace from Lionel Messi, Paco Alcacer, Andre Gomez and a first ever competitive goal for Javier Macherano completed the rout of Osasuna for Barcelona.

Messi off the back of his added time winning goal in the Classico scored his 501st and 502nd goal in the 12th and 61st minute while Andre Gomes goals came in the 30th and 57th minute.

Much maligned striker, Paco Alcacer got his goals in the 64th and 86th minute while Mascherano scored his first ever goal for the Catalans on his 319th appearance via the penalty spot in the 67th minute.

Osasuna got their consolation goal through Roberto Torres in the 48th minute.

Deportivo La Coruna also lost scandalously to Real Madrid as the race for the La Liga title hots up. The Blancos won 6-2.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;