Chelsea advanced to the FA cup final with a 4-2 defeat of London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur at the Wembley Stadium.

Willian gave the Blues the lead in the 5th minute with a freekick before Harry Kane equalized in the 18th minute for Spurs.

Victor Moses’ clever play two minutes before half time gave Willian the chance to double his tally from the penalty spot.

Dele Alli restored parity 7 minutes into the second half after a glorious pass from Christian Eriksen.

Antonio Conte brought on the big guns for Chelsea when he substituted two goal hero, Willian and Michy Batshuayi for Eden Hazard and Diego Costa respectively.

The substitutions proved to be productive as Eden Hazard gave the Blues the lead in the 75th minute before Nemanja Matic’s stunner five minutes later sealed the victory.

Chelsea will have to wait for the winner of the second FA Cup Semi final clash between Arsenal Vs Manchester City before knowing their final opponent.

