Kylian Mbappe, Radamel Falcao and Valere Germain score as Monaco sends Borrussia Dortmund crashing out of the UEFA Champions League.

The home side played he second leg with a 3-2 lead from the first leg drew the first blood just 3 minutes into the first half by capitalising on a rebound after Dortmund keeper, Burki had made a mess of a shot by Mendy before El-Tigre gave his side a 2 goal cushion with a thumping header in the 17th minute.

Marco Reus got his name on the scoresheet for Dortmund 3 minutes into the second half before Valere Germain killed any hope of comeback for the men in yellow with his first touch in 81st minute.

The French side advanced to the next round 6-3 on aggregate while Barcelona met a brick wall against Juventus as they drew 0-0 to crash out of the UCL after losing the first leg 3-0.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;