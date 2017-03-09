Following the decision of the Nigerian Customs to collect import duties despite an order of the Senate ordering otherwise, Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West today, March 9 championed the cause for the invitation of Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd) to the hallowed chamber.

Melaye who expressed anger at Customs to still go ahead despite the Senate ordering it to stop went on to say that he’ll recommend the director of Customs for a psychiatric test if it is proven that he actually decided to disobey the Senate.

The Senate further asked the Nigerian Customs Service boss to appear “unfailingly” in his “appropriate” uniform next Wednesday, March 15 over the service’s action against owners of vehicles not duly registered with the service.

Watch Video Below;