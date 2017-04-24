Lionel Messi scored twice in the latest installation of the El-Classico to keep the Blaugrana’s La Liga title race alive.

The game’s first goal was scored in the 28th minute when Casemiro turned in a Sergio Ramos rebound from a Marcelo cross before five times World Footballer of the Year, Lionel Messi drew Barca level five minutes later with a great finish.

Ivan Rakitic gave the away side the lead in the 73rd minute with a rasper of a strike before Sergio Ramos was given his marching order four minutes later to make things difficult for the Los Blancos.

Real Madrid drew level in the 85th minute through James Rodriguez before Lionel Messi setled the thrilling match in added time of extra time to break Los Blancos hearts.

Barca’s win send them top on goal difference with Real Madrid having played a game less.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;