Members of Mountain of Fire (MFM) Church were caught on camera trying to use serious prayers to quench fire burning an LG Showroom at Lekki on Thursday, April 27.

The prayer warriors are seen in the video speaking in tongues and calling upon the power of God to come down and quench the fire.

A facebook user, Ubong Kingsley-Udoh who shared the video wrote;

Mid-last year, I wrote about the rising growth of negative dogma and tradition in the church and some folks were quite unhappy. I’m still of the opinion that religion should be a lamppost used for illumination rather than support. I just watched this video a few minutes ago and it further buttresses that there’s a thin line between having faith and being outrightly insane. Until Africa come to the realization that prosperity and common sense does not respond to prayer and fasting, we will remain a brutal nadir, and sign a life-long contract on the bottom of the totem-pole of the world.