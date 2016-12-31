Today, December 31 is the last day of the year 2016 and moments that shocked the world have been compiled in a 3 minute video. These moments elicited widespread reactions especially that of the Syrian boy pictured above who was one of the victims of the war in Syria. His picture sent shock waves around the world and increased calls for a swift resolution to the war.
Watch Video of the moments that shocked the world in the outgoing year below;
From nuclear tests in North Korea to a bloodbath in Aleppo, these were some of the most shocking moments from 2016. https://t.co/rVgYzVwrWe pic.twitter.com/trw60Dkogk
— CNN (@CNN) December 31, 2016