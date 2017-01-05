A man was caught on camera in Czech Republic having sex with cars parked in a garage and this has led to owners of the cars looking for him.

‘Objectophilia’ is a bizzarre sexual obsession. Its a situation where Individuals are attracted to inanimate objects.

CCTV footage released shows the man getting intimate with a parked vehicle, ‘Blue skoda’. The man approaches the vehicle in an enclosed car park in the city of Pilsen and insets his erect penis into the petrol cap. After apparently satisfying himself, he then walks away as if nothing happened.

Local media has branded the man a “car rapist” amid reports that it’s not the first time he has targeted parked cars. The owner of the car that was ‘raped’ said he felt aggrieved about the incident.

“This pervert also ‘raped’ my neighbour’s Mazda but my Octavia turns him on more. He goes there like it’s a brothel, ” he reportedly exclaimed.

