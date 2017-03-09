For twerking in a busy city centre while wearing the hijab, a Muslim girl believed to be 17 has received death threats.

She was caught on camera as she danced provocatively with a friend and a street performer in front of a crowd in Birmingham.

The short clip was posted on social media and has since gone viral, sparking widespread criticism from other members of the Muslim community who branded her a ‘f****** s***’. One wrote: ‘Stupid b**** needs to be killed.’

The girl later publicly apologised for her actions in a YouTube interview, saying she had ‘disrespected’ the religious veil.

Speaking later in an interview, the girl explained she was shopping with friends when they came across a man playing music on the street.

The girl, wearing long, loose clothing, was filmed as she danced to the R&B track, squatting down as she thrust her bottom back towards her friend.

At one point the friend made way for the male street performer, who lifted an arm into the air as he gyrated with the young woman. She appeared to be in good spirits, smiling, clapping and singing along.

The video sparked a heated debate when it was posted on Facebook.

One viewer wrote: ‘Truly disgusting. Some people don’t understand the meaning of the veil. You can dress in a nun outfit and dance like a w***e in public. Defeats the whole purpose, doesn’t it?’

Holding back tears, the teenager revealed she has previously battled with depression and had only started practising her religion two months ago.

She added: ‘To all the girls that wear hijab and wear abayah, I’m sorry for disrespecting it. I’ve learnt from my mistake.

‘It’s gone viral and I’m just hurt, I just want everybody to leave it alone and keep everything away, I don’t want it to be how it was and I am not going to do anything like that again.

‘I am sorry for disrespecting it and thank you to all of you that helped, it’s up to Allah to judge, at the end of the day I will be judged for it, not you guys.’

Watch Video Below;