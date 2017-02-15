Muslims living in the UK have hit the streets in protests, demanding Sharia Law to be established in the UK.

Clerics have started gathering crowds in strategic locations, preaching against integration and making strong demands for the establishment of the Muslim law, Sharia.

The demand for the Sharia Law implementation does not only stop in the UK. Same agitations have been ongoing in Australia.

However, a debate on migration led to fireworks on Monday night’s Q&A program, with outspoken independent senator Jacqui Lambie getting into a shouting match with Islamic youth leader Yassmin Abdel-Magied over sharia law.

Key points:

Senator Jacqui Lambie said “anyone that supports sharia law should be deported.”

Youth leader Yassmin Abdel-Magied accused Ms Lambie of being uninformed.

Their differences were set aside regarding childhood education funding — both opposing the Government’s proposed funding cuts..

The face-off occurred after an audience member asked if it was time to define new rules surrounding migration to avoid community conflict, leading Senator Lambie to reaffirm her position that anyone that supports sharia law be deported from Australia.

Ms Abdel-Magied interjected, asking the Tasmanian senator if she knew what sharia law was, before the two fought over its definition and women’s rights.

“My frustration is that people talk about Islam without knowing anything about it and they’re willing to completely negate any of my rights as a human being,” Ms Abdel-Magied said.

“Islam to me is the most feminist religion. We got equal rights well before the Europeans. We don’t take our husbands’ last names because we ain’t their property.”

Senator Lambie replied forcefully, saying there was only one law for Australians.

“The fact is we have one law in this country and it is the Australian law — not sharia law, not in this country, not in my day,” she said to cheers from the audience.

Watch The Video Below;