A new Boko Haram hideout in Tumbum Rego, a community in Northern Borno was discovered and struck by The Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

NAF fighter jets and helicopter gunship assaulted the location in a coordinated day & night operation following Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) report that Boko Haram insurgents who attacked NAF’s unit at Kangarwa on January 12th this year, had withdrawn to the said location.

The enclosed footage of the Battle Damage Assessment indicated that the operation was successful as the insurgent’s hideout was successfully destroyed.

Watch Video Below;