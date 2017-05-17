A power drunk naval officer nearly beat to death a security guard attached to Tasty Fried Chicken restauranton Tuesday eyewitnesses have reported.

Ebalsblog posted the video of the incident which occurred in Benin City, Edo State today.

It was gathered that trouble started when the security guard, who also has the duty of overseeing the car park, asked the officer not to block other cars in with his car.

Instead of following the advice, the officer descended heavily on the guard, who passed out after profuse bleeding, eyewitnesses claimed.

The witnesses and passers-by held the naval officers from escaping from the scene until the police arrived.