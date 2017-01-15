Nigerian, Ademola Lookman recently bought by Everton from Charlton Athletic rounded up the scoring for his new team as the toffees beat Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City at the Goodison Park.

Belgian Romelu Lukaku had given the toffees the lead inthe 34th minute after a wonderfully laid ball by Kevin Mirallas before the helper got a goal for himself two minutes after halftime.

Tom Davies got the third goal in the 79th minute with a clever chip over Claudio Bravo before Ademola Lookman got in on the act by bagging his debut goal with virtually the last kick of the game.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;