In this video, Chioma Amaryllis, who is a former PR Coordinator for Radio Biafra and ex-girlfriend to the founder of Radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, says that Radio Biafra is a fraud created by Kanu to extort money from the Igbo people. She said Kanu is in total control of the money coming into Radio Biafra and uses the money to sustain himself.

“I am Chioma Amaryllis I live in the USA but I am from Mbaise in Imo State, a proud Igbo woman. I had a relationship with Nnamdi Kanu as he presented himself to me in the US as a single man. I hope that the point I am trying to make about Nnamdi Kanu will take precedence. I am telling the truth about Nnamdi Kanu & Radio Biafra as I saw it and closely witnessed”

Money was being collected by Nnamdi Kanu, huge money from genuine people & misappropriated,” she said.

Nnamdi Kanu collected huge donations to build a cenotaph for Ojukwu but never did. A lot of donations to Biafra went down the drain & I have a right to speak out because I contributed.”

“When Nnamdi Kanu asked for $8 million to start in 2014, I took a step back knowing Ojukwu used his own money for Biafra. I am unhappy people are being tricked to donate money using Biafra as a cover.”

