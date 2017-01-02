The Video below shows past Nigerian leaders and current Vice President singing hymn for a greater, united and peaceful Nigeria in the year 2017. The Choir organised by Yemi Osinbajo were singing Isaac Watts hymn, “Our God, Our Help in Ages Past.”

In a video put up by the Vice-President on his Facebook page, he wrote:

“O God our help in ages past

Our hope for years to come

Our shelter from the stormy blasts

And our eternal home”

Singing this hymn with former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon; Former President Olusegun Obasanjo; Former Chairman of Nigeria Interim Government, Ernest Shonekan, Former Vice President Alex Ekuweme; Former Chief of Gen. Staff, Real Admiral , Ebitu Ukiwe and General Oladipo Diya was both an honour and a delight.”

“I am confident 2017 will be a great year for us all.”

Watch the Video below;