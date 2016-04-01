Controversial daughter of Victor Omololu Olunloyo – a former governor of Oyo State, Kemi Olunloyo is at it again. This time she has called out the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E. O Adeboye claiming he is a murderer.
She made this known in a recent interview with Pulse Television.
She said
“Pastor Adeboye killed a cop in 1971. I’m saying this in front of a camera. I have always posted it on Facebook and Twitter but I am saying it on camera now.
“He thought he was shooting an armed robber in his house but it was actually a cop that broke in and he got killed.
“That’s why I call him a murderer; If you murder somebody, you will continue to be a murderer; he is a murderer,” the 51-year-old activist stated.
However, when asked why she was making the ‘weird claim’, Kemi said, “Pastor Adeboye said if you are single mother, you have no worth.
“He said it in one of his speeches in his church and that’s the real reasons I went after him.
“I am a single mother, we have worth. We don’t have to be married,” she continued.
“I have people on Facebook telling me: ‘how come you have children?’
“You don’t have to be married to have children,” she quipped.
Watch the controversial video below
134 on “[VIDEO] Pastor Adeboye Is A Murderer- Daughter Of Former Oyo Governor, Kemi Olunloyo”
Dese international call gals children of perdition are oozing out outbursts senseless again Time will tell Vagabonds
For i am with thee, and no man shall set on thee to hurt thee: for i have much people in this city. ACTS 18 VS 10
The woman in question, in my opinion is probably possessed with evil spirits. Her attacks on the man of God is based on the fact that he preached on single mother not having self worth. It is very correct that a married woman commands much respect than a woman without a husband. Except with europe, our contemporary african society and other societies recognizes the woman who is married.
If the statement is true and the dead policeman is related to you, how would you plead? Don’t be affected by this plague called religious blindness. If he actually did it, your support cannot bring you any closer to God because he is a man of God you cherish.
The lady said the cop broke into the MOG’s house as an armed robber and he was treated as such. Are you saying a Man of God shouldn’t defend himself against armed robbers?
take note of one important missing information. Adeboye wasn’t a born again christian in 1971 talk more of becoming a man of God. He gave his life to Christ in 1973. So stop treating the case as MOG
It is correct that married women command more respect than single mums but it doesn’t mean they are worthless. If it is true that Pastor Adeboye said that as alleged by Ms K. Olunloyo then it is absolutely weird. He could have as well say to all the single mums in his church to stop coming as they are worthless.
Inthe same vain, Ms Olunloyo needn’t have called him a murderer as it wasn’t a deliberate killing if it was a true story.
Am not holding forth for Ms Olunloyo but I like her gut it’s just that she sometimes over step her bounds and talk unnecessarily just to have national attention, I like her though.
Adeboye as far as i am concerned is still a pupil in the house of God ,some of his speeches and utterrances are below the expected opinion graphics of an ideal man of God he is trying to project.He need to go back to study sprituality and grow above the edges of religiousity.Most of what he said before and after last elections are not what Jesus Christ laid as foundational mind trainning for a christian.He is more of amala pastor than a servant of God, how can you called single mothers unworth,he is saying that God who created them is unworthy.May God forgive him.
Did you hear that from him?. You call Pastor Adegboye amala pastor. The Bible says a wise man think before he speaks while a foolish has no control of his mouth
U re a big fool
What was the ‘cop’ doing, breaking into the pastor’s house in the first place?
So the respect owned up to a married woman makes her a saint? Sincerely blunt thinking. Most of us follow like dogs. Let nature not place in a condition that will make you a single parent and your pastor spews from the stage that you ain’t got self worth as you put it.
But did you hear the said preacher say exactly what this woman just qouted? And you’ve already believed her. Pls be sure you aint the one following like a dog here.
does who accused him bear the cross
Hope it wasn’t a situation of you killing the husband of a pregnant woman to eventually make her a single mother
I concur!
kemi may God forgive you,dont say something that can distroy your generation,bicos you are not the only single mother.
Mr Anonymous, pls learn to be factual and not sentimental.
what would destroy her generation? Because she said Pastor Adeboye murdered someone? For God’s sake, he is a normal being like you and I, if it actually happened then what!!, pls stop playing God here and be real.
the cop did he really come for the man of God, if he really come to kill him, i dont see anything bad about someone defending himsef. God knows and He has already 4given him.
Are you saying um-married or single mothers made up or dictated to God that condition of life for themselves from creation. Religiosity with no spiritual interpretation of God’s divine will to me hurts humanity be it the case in whatever religion. If the single mother by whatever circumstance keep to the admonition of apostle Paul In your Bible her body sacrosanct while praying God’s intervention /will… Would she still be worthless??? Man of God or not, please encourage but don’t spew condemnation, as often than not you end up driving the (sinner???) further away from repentance. To me ONLY GOD CAN JUDGE AS NO MAN FOLLOWS ANOTHER MAN TO THE HEREAFTER AND RETURNS BACK WITH A REPORT ON ANY BODY. IF IT WERE TO HAVE BEEN SO…. SHOCKS 😦😦😦 WOULD HAVE ABOUND. not on either side though.
OMG!!! Do i love this lady or what? Spot on!! We worship the so called “men of God” in this fake country and not the savior Jesus Christ. We keep deceiving ourselves and being brainwashed, while they keep enriching their pockets.
They have truly turned around the true meaning of Christianity and its really disheartening…. God help us all!
My dear don’t mind the senseless slaves. Even when you try to tell them that Jesus Christ is not a white man, they rebuke you and then go quiet after finding proof to it in their own Bible.
seek ye first the kingdom of God and everything people are seeking for will follow you the man of God had seek God and he has everything, go and seek God ok preach do the work of God and people will dash you money, jealousy and laziness dey worry people e easy to be man of God?
is being man of God work, laziness and lying of being man God makes many of them dubious.
@ Adebayo, what sort of deliverance or deliverance from what ailment? Follow God nd not Men
Can you tell us how to follow God without through man please?
deliverance from the demon that possessed her.
It is apparent that u are a pastor worshipper. Adeboye is seen as tin god among his followers just like rev king was turned to a cult figurehead. It is unfortunate how pple can be lead by the nose when it comes to religion.
The bible said touch not my annointed n do my prophet no harm be carefull with u ppl is saying
the woman is insane am very sure, or probably frustrated.
amaka or what i dont think u are alright at all.a woman like u. U dnt have sense of reasoning i wonder if u are married God knws
don’t take it personal she is right
Well if at all he killed a cop way back in 1971, according to your narration, the cop broke into his apartment and he shot him thinking he was an armed robber. As far as I am concerned, the cop was a cop robber that’s why he was shot. In a situation where you encounter an armed robber, its kill or be killed. I think he did it in self defence if at all it happened. And I see no reason why you did not report this incident to the police when it happened. For you to come out now to say what happened in 1971, it means you were a part of the cop robber. At times, this kind of confession can lead u into prison. take care and ask God for forgiveness.
Even if the man of God have in anyway err, you are not in any position to accused him and rubbish the name of God in his life … You have to respect the anointing of God on him and leave the judgement to God.
Besides there is no sin too big that God can’t forgive, you can once be a murderer, armed robber, fornicator, idolater er e.t.c(remember Saul in the Bible) but ones you asked for forgiveness and genuinely repented of your sins then God is able to forgive and used you to save others.
I will advise you ma, to stop saying evil things about the anointed man of God lest the mighty hand of God will come against you, your children and even your unborn generation.
Remember the Bible says touch not my anointed and do my prophet no harm.
Killing a cop who broke into his house in self defense is an offence? The woman has nothing to say. She should ask God for forgiveness and the man of God also.
GOD FORGIVE HER, SHE DONT KNOW THE DANGER SHE IS PUTTING HER SELF INTO
Well. All said and done. Kemi is just looking for cheap popularity. Even if she do not respect Pastor Adeboye for being a PASTOR. She ought to respect him for being older than her. Let her answer just only one question “Who is the father of her children? Why deceiving yourself Kemi? One day the sorrow in your heart that you are trying to cover up will be open to the world.
The den said cop might be 1 of de fada of ha children
This woman is mentally sick. Psychiatrists need to attend to her. I read in a story that she was deported from Canada. I guess that would have contributed to her insane. If a yoruba woman at this age cannot understand what Yorubas call “Ade Ori”, then she is mentally sick. In fact, it is the Bible that says so, “Wives, be subject to your own husbands, as to the Lord. For the husband is the head of the wife, as Christ also is the head of the church, He Himself being the Savior of the body.” Ephesians 5:23-24. Then, Yoruba translated it.
Tell the world the name and where the church Jesus worship before his death. The letter you are quoting will Leeds you
to hell. Allow the so call man of God to defend himself
Please did you really understand the word church? For your information church mean The call out. May be you are trying to say which assembly did Jesus worship before his death. It was on Bible record that Jesus enter into an assembly of worship call the temple at age of twevle and teach from the scriptures and also as an adult he went into the assembly (temple ) and overturned the tables of gamblers.
hmmmmmmm I am speechless I don’t know who to defend.well she is not criticizing God so I keep my mouth shot.even if she criticize God I cannot talk for God.so no comment.
because this very man is a leader of one of the growing church in Nigeria, you all have refused to believe her and have seen her as a evil possessed lady, How about if you has valid proof to this? remember there is no one without an ugly past.
what an insult on one of the original, affectionate, intelligent, God-centred and sincere people of this generation, even minus His ministerial grace and position as a statesman. It is not fair. But considering the name attached to the blackmail, it may all be to mar Him or the supposed writer. I know it is well and my Pastor Adeboye is on the right path, though not perfect. He has not bowed down to……
Let us be mindful of what we spill out of our unbridled tongue.Only God has the power to chastise or judge His anointed oh! Psalm 104:15.’Be cautious of your speeches and dictions.Nobody is worshipping pastor E.A. Adeboye,but the God He serves.
I pray for mercy for her. God forgive her.
I am a typical African and don’t support single mothering. Though if I was born a woman and has all it takes to take care of mine, I would get myself children from my womb and train them if men messes me. But Sincerely, there are lots of married women even in the so called Redeem that are not worth being mothers too. If Adeboye spews such words without considering the conditions for the women that got their-selves trapped in the out-of-African cultural situations, then he should come open again and apologise for the wrong choice of words.
Christianity is not a religion, but a way of life of a person that wants to live as Christ did… A lot of Christians are seemingly pigs and dogs. It’s not by shouting alleluia brethren, your neighbour is the right one to call you a Christian (Christ-like).
who are you?
SHE MUST BET A SUGAR MUMMY, PLS LET HER ADD US WE CAN STIL GIV HER D BEST SHE WANT.
http://www.nigerianmonitor.com/dont-bring-your-tithes-and-offerings-here-lords-chosen-pastor-warns-robbers-prostitutes-kidnappers/
exactly what pastors should be saying and not looking around for single mothers.
A cop that breaks into your house is what? no by armu-robber? especially if he is armed. LOOOL if it happens to you Kemi and you have a gun, please don’t shoot him o. LMAO!
if truly the man of god short someone by him self then his truly a killer and a murderer cos its written thou shall not kill he should have pronounced a word on the man men of god are not suppose to carry guns for protection let the god they save protect them
If Pastor E.A.A did what , the lady claimed in 1971. Remember that ,as at that time The man of God in question was not a born again Christian. I bet you that , God calls mostly those with dirty past. HE refined them for HIS own use and justify them for their past by The BLOOD OF JESUS.
Good words!
Kemi. thats just the beginning of insanity.
ARE U SURE U ARE ALRIGHT?
Why would a man of God say that “If you re a single mother, you have no worth” Very wrong statement. Circumstances are different, so generalizing that is being Unfair/////
Kemi touch not my anointed
and do my prophet no harm, leave the judgement to God.
this issue with we nigerians is-we worship this so call men of God or pastors whatever things u called them. i hear people saying of anointing. who anoint him? and beside, why should pastor say things like to their members. any situation can make one single mother or father. he does have respect for people. imagine so called man of God will say things of that nature-and when u voice out, others will be against u. who is ADEBOYE that he can not be talk to or corrected for his rudless sayings. they keep deceiving the poors ones in the name of religion
It grieves my heart to read some comments on this page. I also know exactly what to do to seek attention but it takes an insane person to person to go to this extent. I’ve heard so much about this Kemi Olunloyo & i believe in my heart of hearts her relatives aren’t exactly proud of the person she has become.
I wont insult her cos there’s no need adding to her predicament. I won’t argue about her allegation either because i wasn’t there. However, what baffles me is the fact that only she knows that Adeboye shot a cop. In all of these comments, i’ve not seen anyone that corroborates her claim, i only see those that jump into conclusion senselessly.
Another thing i’ve observed is the fact that this lady doesn’t like to be ignored so when it seems like nobody’s giving her attention, she comes up with a story so people can read….is it her blog or something? Don’t care anyway.
I didn’t know there was an association of single mothers where kemi olunloyo is the president and spokes person as well but in this case also, how come she’s the only one who heard Pastor Adeboye when he spoke ill of single mothers? I thought people had sense!!!
Pastor Adeboye is a respected man of God and whatever anyone does or says won’t change that I’m sorry and as you can see, he has sooooooooo much to do he has absolutely no time attending to trivialities. So kemi olunloyo continue, we’re waiting for the next one!
tank you .
I’m so in love with your comment.
She is not only sick but also needs God touch for her to wake up from her sleep
….Che! we all should be afraid of the wroth( is that the right spelling?) that can fall upon us for just thinking someways sometimes. I continue to see the reason behind the saying; the fear of GOD is the beginning of wisdom.
kemi or what do u call ursself, u must be vry stupid nd mad, ok u av to go for medical checkup, what u even said is not right at all, u’re talkin rubish nd nosense, all what u said is out of point,ok useless person.
f***k those that keep appraising the prophets of God and not the God himself>una think say nija for last una&*una papa
mne self i be prophet of eighteen years old
i no dey go church ooo buh i sabi wetin we dewy cxall God and me i no dey send person.
Why are you predicting peoples minds. Please read the Bible very well, people like Patterning their life after a proofing man of God. The list are numerous in the scriptures from Moses, Elijah, Elisha, John, Peter and even Paul. Most times they hear from God and act as intermediary between man and God hence the respect for them and not worship as you have concluded above.
If the cop, as she claimed, broke into the MOG’s house like an armed robber, he should be treated as such. Or should a man of God not protect himself against dare-devils?
@Vincent, thumbs up! An intruder should be killed before he kills you. But my take is that some gullible Nigerians dont even want to know these Pastors are human beings too. A lot if people denied Bishop Oyedepo never slapped a girl, YouTube confirmed it, some said Pastor Oyakhilome will never divorce his wife, it happened and now its Pastor Adeboye. Why have we allowed religion to cloud our sense of reasoning! Laws and religions are not d same and so should we learn to differentiate between religion and our sense.
May God have mercy on you Kemi or whatsoever you call yourself? you drive what?? Jet or just a land cruiser?? Are you the richest in your village, Nigeria, Africa or the world at large?? where the hell is your name in the Forbes richest list? who are you to judge the servants of God almighty?? if you I’d read the word of God as you claim, did you see in any chapter on verse where commanded single mother to have children? You are just saying trash, just repent now and ask God for forgiveness if not the wrath of God awaits you.
That woman is Crazy. a confusionist. shes a mad woman
A cop broke into his house. Who cares if it was a cop, priest or armed robber? Fact is an intruder broke in and he acted in self defence. Self defence aint murder! but Kemi Olunloyo is too dumb to know the law and so are some other commenters here….
dat lady must be a mami water, she is tryn 2 kill dady adeboye but it has not been easy 4 her, she should repent of her evil doer n giv her life 2 christ dat is all. n god can also make her a pastor greater dan adeboye if dat is what she is jealos about.
God created Adam and later made Eve out of the man called Adam……Please women! no matter what a man did to you, there’s no way you can moved on without a man, always have the spirit of forgiveness for we are all human and no one is perfect and a real woman must and should have a man in her life……There’s a constitution stated that we all have self defends and we should be very careful with our properties and life…..Judge not that you may not be Judge….Please let’s try to work right our wrongs and not to judge.
she must be a sugar mummy, let her pls add me, or col dis no 08051493392
kemi,if you have respect for God you will also have for pastor Adepoye. anybody that destroy his or her head the legs will not go far.Adeboye is a father,if not you can try it with most men of God ,Satan has no recognition in heaven both any one that be haves like him. he did not mention your name but you mentioned his,your to small to destroy that man of God. becos you must have tried.repent or perish.
She just want to get noticed for the very wrong reasons. Her utterances has actually given her out as a very worthless woman. Little wonder, no sane man could put her in the house since 30 years ago, not even a drunk could manage this type of a character. Change your attitude so you could get one of these frustrated money bags widower to help your life.QED
Madam have you not Sin before? Besides, If what you says is true what happened was not deliberate act,Please watch what you say about the Man of God.
By their fruits we shall know them… guilty conscience has been tormenting her… I strongly believe that the PRIDE in her ruined her chance of getting married, but she managed to have children out of wedlock (fornication). we all know that in Africa that a single mother, (NOT a widow/divorcee), doesn’t command respect. kemi, you better repent and turn a better leaf (think of your present age on earth), and stop insulting the MOG for self-defense against robbery attack in his own house by the one (policeman) who suppose to protect him. Infact this lady should be arrested as an accomplice with regards to the robbery incidence.
Ode ni e o Kemi, hear yourself “He thought he was shooting an armed robber in his house but it was actually a cop that broke in and he got killed”. If someone breaks into your house at night (in the dark) and you shoot at the person, even if the person is the IG, there is no case.
She might not see this but pls, munch and send to her… Kemi, ode buruku aye ati orun ni e.
Kemi or whatever you call yourself , how much were you paid for this? And who paid you?
You are sick in your brain for lying against a man of God. Judgement awaits you.
You are daring GOD . Even though he made such a statement, GOD knows how to reveals his ignorance to him for realization and not you Madam. Moreover, you are not the only single mother in Nigeria or in the whole world ?And , as a matter of facts , everybody on this planet earth have their own lapses or past mistakes in one way or the order. So why slapping GOD on the face please? Please , stop transferring an anger on the man of GOD and go on your knee for a confession to your CREATOR be it whoever you are in Nigeria or in the whole world. Remember, you are not more than GOD please!
Why are u all attacking this woman? Simply because she said Pastor Adeboye inadvertently shot and killed a cop? So if Pastor Adeboye should tell his own side of the story by confirming it was true he shot an intruder dead, what would you all say! Everybody will defend himself if threatened in anyway, so what’s the hullabaloo all about!! Pls leave that lady alone and get something meaningful done.
I don’t think the single mother is alright because no normal being will come out openly and say she neither a Christian nor a Muslim and also that no intermediary between her and God but reads more of devotional books and every morning she raises her two hands up to reach God through Jesus.This is foolishness!
Many questions come into play here. 1. Any single mother who adopted children is doing the work of God by giving life to children she did not born. 2. Any single mother who had sex out of wedlock and prefers to keep the child instead of abortion is not to be condemned. 3. We can condemn unholy acts like fornication, adultery and the like but not individuals. Nobody has the right to condemn any human being no matter who you are. Jesus doesn’t condemn anybody but offers repentance and forgiveness. We are given the ministry of reconciling men to God and not to condemn.
On the second part. The lady in question is also wrong. Were you with the cop? How can a cop break into people’s house like a robber. What was the name of the cop, his rank, his state and village. Who carried his body to bury. What was he doing breaking into Pastor’s house. Who sent him etc. Questions like this must be answered to prove that her claims were right. She needs to be interrogated by the police as the only carrier of such news.
to say the fact am nt true….belive in whot kemi say. wot I knw is that neither true of false let put judgement in the hand of God
Nothing like pastor, revrend father or bishop in d bible, all u cee in Niger ar rogue’s, many pastor nd sheilk more corruptions, all ur leaders in Niger ar christi or mosle, al ar devil, until u know, Jeremiah 6v16-18.
God bless pastor Adeboye
pls & pls its not only madam but to all of us,Abeg stop judging or talking against GOD’s men,live o to Almighty GOD.may GOD 4give U
Since the money is there why can’t u find a guy an give him money so that he will marry you.An that respect you are looking for will be given to you, so as to avoid such insult.
d wages of sin is death but d gift of God is enternal life ;let God be d judge , whatever u say against a child of God dat also u say against God , if jesus Christ suffered much on earth even wen e was pure righteous nd holy hw much more a follower of Christ?
If certainly the so called Man of God said single Mothers are Worthless, definitely I don’t subscribe to that. As far as I’m concerned, he is no body to judge who is worthy or worthless.
Noting to say ,but Love to advice U madam 2 go and amend your or else you it wil not be well with you.
AM very sorry for because you can never denied God’s presence and Grace in the life of the man God ,i wil tel you again for it to be well with you ,go and AMEND your WAYS….
lol…i like her, i think shes funny and cute.
kemi. Eh be like say that tramadol or codin don de trigga ur melankoly.u go need go check up 4 sycho hospital oh.
kemi i’ve warned u 2 stop taking that stuff ”angel dust” it’s making u 2 misbehave..haba.
Daddy God is your strength
I believed d demon in dis woman must hav been very touched with d message of d man of God ,to have reacted through her dis way ,d single mothers i think d man of God was referring to according to d context of d message are dose women dat have made up their mind to remain single/unmarried for d sake of pride, fornication and waywardness,so as not to b trapped into marriage which dey blve z as gud as being in bondage, however dis are d set of people d man of God z referring to as worthless. and not single mothers by circumstances eg rape,carelessness and so on. so if u fall into any of dis categories it z advised to change ur mind set as an individual and pick up d broken parts of ur life together and move on settling down wit a man bcos behind evry successful man der z a woman vice versa, so as not to b seen by others as worthless.
Anonymous
This armed robber cop may be the father of her children otherwise I can imagine her to say such a thing if she is her right senses. May God forgive her and all of us.
Imagine,adeboye or woteva you are called,if truly I made this statement abt single moms,then u aren’t a real man of God,do u knw dat some ladies dat are single moms didn’t find themselves in dat situation knownly,take me for as xample, I was forcefully disvirgned at 16yrs,couldn’t bear it but life goes on,who ‘re you to judge single moms? Majority of the ladies in the universe to go to any length doing abortions cos they ‘re ashame of wot people will say,forgetting dat God has d final day.as far as they give birth to the children is 100% acceptable, saint is not written on d forehead.
If that cop has killed Daddy Adeboye in 1971, will the single mother now come out in 2016 that the cop is a murderer. You better short up your mouth or else the angel of God Almighty will short it for you forever
may God 4 give de woman.Aman
We have not confirmed the statement the so called woman credited to pastor Adeboye, before commenting. Please let be careful before commenting onsuch issue.
True or not true kemi what did you want , give your life to Jesus Christ and you will be save Paul the great Apostle did not rejected , you do not know that when you repent your sin will be forgiven think of your end first , repent and live to God perfection and you will be save. may the lord help Pastor Adeboye to the end in Jesus name. Amen.
I know as a fact that Kemi Olulonyo was born on the 6th of August 1964 and the purported murder of cop as narrated by her happened in 1971. The implication of this is that Kemi was just about seven years old then. Proceeding from this, I think her story will be more captivating if she can answer the following questions :
(1) Where was she staying when the cop was murdered?
(2) Was the matter reported to the police that time and if yes, which police station?
(3) Equally, can Kemi tell us the name of the cop that was shot?
(4) What was the cop doing at where he was shot?
Answers to these questions will shed some light on this folktales.
I think what Pastor Adeboye said about single mother is right and correct. Whether Kemi like or not, whatever personality will arrogates to ourselves that will not change God . Kudos for preaching the truth Sir.
walex kemi mind ur speech dey soon take u to dat church for deliverance bcos u misquote him in jesus name bcos d lord we make u to proclaim his glory within 70days prepare for a greater sickness
l disagree with Mr adeboye who has named single mothers. as not worthy, his duty as a true servant of god is to preach,counsel and put them right towards a perfect life. Adeboye is just a human being bounds to fall into mistake just like you and l. we need to do more will of god than sleeping in the church or dashing much to the church from the unworthy looted money as a fake tithes that can’t buy us any peace. Miss Olunloyo need not be mad at Adeboyea for a revenge but use his statement to adjust her life for better, no woman is born to be a single mother except Mary the mother of Emmanuel. Adeboye. has not done any wrong to have defended himself against an intruders by applying his weapon, won’t you do same ? Engnr. Tunji Okekunle, Lekki ,Lagos, 08072427339
Touch not my anointing and do my prophet no harm.
We will continue to pray and patiently wait for your salvation.We do not condemn you but rather we see Kemi that will spread the goodnessof Jesus Christ to nations to the shame of the devil.We love you………..
Olunloyo family are not known to be credible. The few months her father, Dr. Olunloyo governed Oyo State as a governor, it was a known fact that he had psychological problem. So, what do you expect from such person’s daughter, according to a Yoruba adage, “Omo ekun, ekun ni o jo”. A leopard’s kid will resemble the leopard. Was she there when Daddy Adeboye killed the police? If so, why didn’t she report then? Why did she wait till the time Baba spoke about single mother? Was it God’s purpose for you to be a single mother? There are many circumstances that may make a woman to be a single mother but majorly it is caused by fornication, having children outside wedlock, and many accomplished career women these days do not want to be under the headship of any man because of pride, wealth and freedom to do whatever they like and go wherever they want. Let’s call a spade, a spade, single motherhood is a plague that must be done away with and prayed against. I believe, Baba Adeboye said it for those in it to be delivered out of it and for the upcoming ladies not to be involved in it.
Whatever the case may be, Kemi, the Lord Jesus Christ will deliver you and your entire family of psychological problems that is making you to do the prophet of God harm. You need Jesus in your life and He will reveal Himself to you before it is too late. Today is the day of your salvation tomorrow may be too late!
kemi should have told pst adeboye to apologized if she was sure he passed such comments abt single mothers, so l blame her for her attacked on his person, that was unwarranted, he can father her.
but fellow Nigerians we need to have our heads examine, are pastors & Imams not human, some even fear them than the Almighty God, she has already answer the question, that it was in self defense, case closed, l know if she uses blasphemous word on Jesus himself, most will look the other way, people there are human like me and you and are subject to errors, so stop all these.
LET THOSE WHO KNOWS HER WARN HER SERIOUSLY COS THIS IS NOT ORDINARY MAN OF GOD THAT SOMEBODY CAN TALK AGAINST.
Those that are using opportunities to speak against the man of God, can you remember the people of EDOMITES,MOABITESand AMONITES standing against JUDA.
PLS, DONT DESTROY THE FUTURE OF YOUR GENERATION.
Its better for ms Kemi to ask 4 forgiveness, because God has not handed over Servant of God’s judgement on any man. So everybody should be careful with his/her reactions.NEVER RUBBISH AND BLASPHAME THE MAN OF GOD,Everybody should remember MICHAH(WIFE OF DAVID,DAUGHTER OF SAUL). A WORD is enough for a WISE
If l may ask, what was d pastor doing with gun in his huz? is he a force man? was he licences to hold gun as @ 1971?. saying such against single mothers is not right. we shld be like christ.(not to condemn but to reedeemed).For the woman, she shld have visit d MOG after d service n tell him wat he said is not right dan to published it.
Kemi or what ever u called ur name go to hell
with ur statement. Go and take ur bath
hahahahahahaha, don’t tell her to go to hell, she is already there except she retraces our words……..
it is wrong madam to use such word on a man of God .even though he said single mothers or parents are worthless or whatever choice of word he might have used ,I guess he was making a general statement and not referring to u in particular .so I surgest you withdraw the statement and beg for forgiveness
father forgive cos she dosent know what she is saying
Now dat Dr Olunloyo dats Kemi Fada has spoken dat Kemi is not well & her mates at Unife (OAU) confirmed dis Pls we should all implore Daddy ADEBOYE to pray for her deliverance ! God Almighty will help her IJN Amen!
Instead of this lady’s dad apologizing to Daddy G.O.,is it not better he takes his daughter for deliverance?
Invaluable analysis , I loved the specifics . Does someone know if my business would be able to find a blank DS-5525 document to fill in ?
Please my people do no acuse or abuse this madam Kemi again! I am very sure Daddy GO is praying for her. Let everyone that loves her pray for her. If she is really a single mother and her children stay by her, that great light[Jesus Christ] will shine upon her and the children to propangate His gospel.
you lack knowledge and you are too shallow minded and insensitive to understand what the Spirit is saying, you love diluted and weakened Gospel “ye meen i feel alright” kind of Gospel, you don’t like truth when they are being preached, you don’t like to hear spade when it’s called a spade, but i tell you the truth if you do not repent and be converted you and your kemi friend you will die in your sin and go to hell. Now on the bone of contention, single mothers has categories, there are ones who were impregnated by evil rapists the rapists are guilty while their victims are innocent, but in a situation where the victim is a seductress who exhibit her naked or half naked body allover the place, then both the victim and her victimizers are guilty, Apart from this instance, Any Child begotten outside wedlock is a product of PROSTITUTION, HARLOTRY, ASHAWO KOBO KOBO and except i repeat EXCEPT they and their bastard offspring(s) give their lives to Jesus and walk in spirit and in truth, they are more WORTHLESS than they thought Adeboye spoke of them, whether they are highly educated, powerfully rich, highly influential and connected, be them daughter of a governor or president, as long as they reason like kemi in this issue, then they are not just worthless but STINKING, DIRTY, ROTTEN MAGGOT like kemi in the sight of God unless they repent.
Well,this Lady In Question Has Already Rope Herself To Have Beaten A Man Of God To His Massage 4rm His Massager.I Am Not Supprise Because D World Is Turning From Bad To Worse, I Pray That God Will Have Mercy On Her
I think this Kemi lady needs to check her mental state at the hospital and also see a Councillor, there is more to her than meets the eye, she needs a companion and a friend who can talk to her and relief her of her depression, she might commit suicide soon.