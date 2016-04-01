Controversial daughter of Victor Omololu Olunloyo – a former governor of Oyo State, Kemi Olunloyo is at it again. This time she has called out the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor E. O Adeboye claiming he is a murderer.

She made this known in a recent interview with Pulse Television.

She said

“Pastor Adeboye killed a cop in 1971. I’m saying this in front of a camera. I have always posted it on Facebook and Twitter but I am saying it on camera now.

“He thought he was shooting an armed robber in his house but it was actually a cop that broke in and he got killed.

“That’s why I call him a murderer; If you murder somebody, you will continue to be a murderer; he is a murderer,” the 51-year-old activist stated.

However, when asked why she was making the ‘weird claim’, Kemi said, “Pastor Adeboye said if you are single mother, you have no worth.

“He said it in one of his speeches in his church and that’s the real reasons I went after him.

“I am a single mother, we have worth. We don’t have to be married,” she continued.

“I have people on Facebook telling me: ‘how come you have children?’

“You don’t have to be married to have children,” she quipped.

Watch the controversial video below