Chelsea took another step towards winning the 2016/2017 English Premier League Title with a 3-0 defeat of Everton at the Goodison Park.

The first 45 minutes ended goalless after Calvert-Lewin had hit the post for the hosts in the second minute of the encounter.

The game burst into life in the 66th minute with a stunner of a goal from Pedro before Gary Cahill and Willian Borges grabbed a goal each in the 79th and 86th minute respectively.

Chelsea won the match 3-0 to put them in the driving seat even before their closest rival, Tottenham Hotspurs slug it out against fellow London rivals, Arsenal at White Hart Lane.

