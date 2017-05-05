Marcus Rashford’s second half goal helps Manchester United to a vital away defeat of Celta Vigo in the first leg of the Europa League semi final.

The Red Devils were without talismanic forward, Zlatan Ibrahimovic who recently underwent knee surgery.

Manchester United had wasted chances in the first 45 minutes to put them in the driving seat as Pogba and eventual goalscorer, Rashford missed chances before Sisto almost made them pay 14 minutes into the second half.

Rashford eventually got his name on the scoresheet in the 67th minute with a stunning freekick.

The away side held on for the win which put them in the driving seat for eventual Europa League final qualification.

Goals And Highlights Below;