A moment of magic from French forward, Karim Benzema allowed Real Madrid to bag a much needed away goal that ensured thier qualification for the final of the Uefa Champions League.

The Los Blancos had come into the game with a 3 goal advantage after a Cristiano Ronaldo hattrick at the Santiago Bernebeu but had to sweat for their qualification tonight after Atletico Madrid scored twice in five minutes.

Saul Niguez gave the home side a glimmer of hope in the 12th minute after powering a header past Keylor Navas from a Koke cross before Raphael Varane fouled Fernando Torres in the 18-yard box.

Antoine Griezmann banished his demons of his penalty miss in the Champions League final last season as he struck his spot kick through the gloves of Navas into the net to make it 2-3 on aggregate.

The away side got their vital away goal three minutes before halftime after Benzema beat three Atletico Madrid players to pass to Kroos whose shot was saved but Isco was on hand to tap in the rebound.

The second half ended goalless though the away side had a goal that was chalked off for offside.

The defending Champions will face Juventus in the June 3 final to be played in Cadiff, Wales.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;