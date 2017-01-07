r

Real Madrid this afternoon walloped Granada in their La liga encounter at the Santiago Bernebeu to continue their impressive run of being unbeaten in 38 consecutive matches. Isco scored twice while the regular scorers like Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema got a goal each. The last goal was from an unlikely source, Casemiro, who rounded up the scoring in the 58th minute.

Also, Cristiano Ronaldo presented his fourth Ballon d’or to the Bernabeu crowd that had in attendance previous winners like the Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane while Ronaldo de lima, Michael Owen and Luis Figo also joined in the celebration.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;