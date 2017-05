Cristiano Ronaldo yet again showed he is the man for the big occassion as he netted a brilliant hattrick against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of UCL Semi final.

The Portuguse International bagged the first of his three goals in the 10th minute with a powerful header before thumping home another in the 73rd.

He completed his hattrick 4 minutes before full time to ensure Los Blancos have a foot in the final already.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;