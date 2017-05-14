Real Madrid need four points from their two remaining matches to clinch the La Liga title as they thrashed Sevilla 4-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Nacho Fernandez put the Los Blancos in the driving seat in the 10th minute after sweeping a free-kick beyond the unsuspecting Sergio Rico before Current World Footballer of the Year, Cristiano Ronaldo tapped in a rebound 13 minutes later for his 400th goal for the Los Blancos in 391 games.

Stevan Jovetic halved the deficit for the away side four minutes into the second half before Ronaldo restored the two-goal cushion in the 78th minute with a brilliant left foot that cannoned in off the cross bar.

Toni Kroos rounded up the scoring for the home side 6 minutes later.

Barcelona also thumped Las Palmas 4-1.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;