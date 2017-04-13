Defending Champions, Real Madrid came from behind to defeat Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday night in the quarter-final first leg of the Uefa Champions League.

Arturo Vidal had given the home side the lead in the 25th minute before missing a penalty in the extra time of 1st half.

The current World Best Footballer announced himself two minutes into the second half with the equalizer before giving Los Blancos the lead in the 77th minute.

Javi Martinez was red-carded in the 61st minute after receiving two yellow cards in the space of four minutes.

The away side went on to win the match 2-1 and will be hoping to advance when the second leg is played next week at the Santiago Bernabeu.

