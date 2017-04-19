Cristiano Ronaldo was the saviour again for Real Madrid on Tuesday night in the quarter Final second leg of the Uefa Champions League as he netted a complete hat-trick to knock out Bayern Munchen.

Robert Lewandoski was brought back into the Bayern Munchen side as he missed the first leg due to injury and bagged the opening via the penalty spot eight minutes into the second half after a barren first hand.

The Current World Footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo got in on the act in the 76th minute as he nodded in the equalizer for the home side before Sergio Ramos scored a bizarre own goal that gave the away side the lead just a minute after.

Arturo Vidal was given a contentious march order in the 84th minute after receiving his second yellow card of the night for his tackle on Asensio.

The match proceeded to extra time with Ronaldo netting two controversial goals after video replays showed he was offside for both goals before Asensio put the game to bed in 112 minute of the encounter.

Real Madrid advanced to the Semi Final 6-3 on aggregate with Ronaldo scoring five while Atletico Madrid brought an end to Leicester City fairytale run by playing a 1-1 draw at King Power to advance 2-1 on aggregate.

Watch Goals And Highlights;