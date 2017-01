A sumptous Wayne Rooney freekick saved the blushes of the Red Devils against Stoke City at Britannia Stadium. Juan Mata was unfortunate to put the ball pass his goalkeeper in the 19th minute to give the Potters the lead before the Manchester United skipper had the final say with a fantastic last gasp freekick that made it the 250th time he had scored for the Red devils.

Wayne Rooney is now Manchester United all time top scorer.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;