Arsenal put behind their woeful Premier League campaign by beating Manchester City 2-1 to progress to Emirates FA Cup final.

Sergio Aguero gave the City the lead in the 62nd minute after an uneventful 1st half before Nacho Monreal drew the Gunners level 9 minutes later.

The game ended 1 all at the normal 90 minutes before Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal the lead in the 11th minute of first half extra time.

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho made history as the became the first player to make use of the fourth substitution slot after Raheem Sterling was brought off for him in the 1st minute of 2nd half extra time.

Chelsea await Arsenal in the final to be played at the Wembley Stadium.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;