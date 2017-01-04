Nigerian soldiers who revolted against their superior officers inside the dreaded Sambisa forest in December were protesting the poor treatment meted out on them by military authorities.

PREMIUM TIMES report that soldiers had turned against their superior officers, protesting and shooting indiscriminately.

Though the General officer commanding the Nigerian Army 7 Division in Maimalari, Victor Ezegwu denied the protest.

A video footage recorded just after the angry soldiers were pacified which not only showed that the revolt actually occurred but also revealed the reasons for the soldiers’ actions.

In the footage, the soldiers said they were poorly fed, lacked water to bath, were overworked and without basic equipment and vehicles for transportation.

The footage shows a superior officer, holding a swagger stick and wearing a bulletproof vest , with his back to the recording device. He was addressing a group of soldiers.

The unidentified officer asked for “any witness” of the revolt to come forward and speak on the reason for the disturbance.

See Video below;