Sunderland have become the first club to be relegated from the English Premier league after a 1-0 home loss to Bournemouth.
The David Moyes coached team were relegated for the fourth time equalling the competition record set by Norwich City and Crystal Palace.
Joshua King netted for Bournemouth in the 88th minute to ensure Sunderland go down.
Watch Goals And Highlights Below;
