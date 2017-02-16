German giants, Bayern Munchen handed Arsenal a 5-1 drubbing in the first leg of Second round of the Uefa Champions League.

Dutchman, Arjen Robben bagged the first goal in the 11th minute by cuttting to his favourite left foot to whip in a stunning finish into the top left corner before the Gunners’ talisman, Alexi Sanchez got a chance to get his team on level terms with a penalty after Lewandoski fouled Xhaka, Sanchez missed the penalty kick but scored from the rebound at the third time of asking.

Lewandoski restored the home side’s lead eight minute after the restart before Thiago Alcantara grabbed his double in the 56th and 64th minute. The away side was already deflated before substitute, Thomas Muller grabbed the last goal in the 88th minute to all but confirm Bayern Munich’s qualification for the next round.

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Italian side, Napoli 3-1 at the Santiago Bernebeu in the other match played on Wednesday night.

Watch Goals And Highlights Below;