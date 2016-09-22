In what can best be described as bizarre, a video has surfaced online of two naked men on the street of Abuja, who met, shook hands, embraced each other then viciously attacked a motorist who stopped beside them.

The video was reportedly shot in Abuja on Saturday Sept. 17th at 4th Avenue in Gwarimpa, Abuja.

The video shows the naked men pacing about, then the shook hands and started walking in same direction with their hands over their shoulders, then a car pulls over to talk to them and the men attacked the person/people inside the car.

Watch the video below