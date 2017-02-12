US-based Nigerian, Reverend Olubunmi Oluwole, gave his wife the surprise of her life on her 50th birthday and her reaction was out of this world.

Their family friend, Promise Adeyemi shared the emotional video on Facebook and wrote:

My friend Rev Olubunmi Oluwole gave his wife surprise of a lifetime on her 50th birthday…. Some things' money can't buy. For the past 2years he's been working behind the scene to ensure his wife's parents attends her 50th birthday in America without her knowledge. The wife didn't even know the parents had passports not to talk of visas…. On that very glorious day we welcomed her parent to America for the first time during her party…. Watch as this surprise unfolds It was indeed an emotional experience. God bless you Rev Oluwole

Watch the viral below;