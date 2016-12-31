Chelsea continued with their record-breaking run by defeating Stoke City 4-2 at the Stamford Bridge in a game that saw Victor Moses put in a superb performance to make it their 13th successive win. The Blues got the opener in the 34th minute through Gary Cahill before Stoke City’s Martins Indi equalized a minute after restart.

Willian gave the blues the lead in the 57 minute after brilliant work from Moses and later Hazard before Peter Crouch restored parity seven minutes later. Chelsea retook the lead through Willian again just a minute after Crouch’s goal before Diego Costa put the icing on the cake in 85th minute for his 13th goal of the season.

