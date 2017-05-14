Goals from Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane were enough for Tottenham Hotspurs to see off Manchester United in their final home match at the White Hart Lane with Wayne Rooney grabbing a consolation goal for the away side.

Victor Wanyama gave Spurs the lead in the 6th minute as he rose highest to a Davies’ cross before planting a powerful header beyond the reach of De Gea into the net.

Harry Kane scored the home team’s second goal 3 minutes intothe second half before Wayne Rooney scored the last ever goal at the White Hart Lane in the 71st minute after excellent work from Martial.

The Spurs say final goodbye to WHL after 118 years of being home to them.

